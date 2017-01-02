Leitrim deaths - January 2, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, today, Monday 2nd at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Siobhán Foy.

Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at her home in Flushing, New York on Christmas Day. Funeral mass this morning, Monday 2nd in St Osnat's Church, Glencar at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton.

Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Peacefully in her 95th Year. Mass of the Resurrection this morning, Monday 2nd in St. Aidans Church, Kinlou ghat 11am followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.

Christine Badura, Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her familly. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Johann. Christine will be dearly missed by her daughters Veronika (Lehnardt) and Marianne, her sons-in-law Heinrich and Ewald, her grandchildren Jessica, Annika, David, Markus and Martina, her relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 3 in St Mary's Church, Foxfield. Private cremation afterwards at the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Mena Carthy (née McGarry), Newtownforbes and Drumeel, Ballinalee, Co Longford



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing home. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family ,sons, Hugh,Gerard,Ciarán and Enda,brother in law,sisters in law,daughters in law,grandchildren,great-grandchild,nieces,nephews ,relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday 3rd from 6 -9pm with prayers at 8pm.Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.





