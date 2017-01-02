Leitrim deaths - January 2, 2017 - update

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Christine Badura, Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her familly. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Johann. Christine will be dearly missed by her daughters Veronika (Lehnardt) and Marianne, her sons-in-law Heinrich and Ewald, her grandchildren Jessica, Annika, David, Markus and Martina, her relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 3 in St Mary's Church, Foxfield. Private cremation afterwards at the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.



Mena Carthy (née McGarry), Newtownforbes and Drumeel, Ballinalee, Co Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing home. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family ,sons, Hugh,Gerard,Ciarán and Enda,brother in law,sisters in law,daughters in law,grandchildren,great-grandchild,nieces,nephews ,relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday 3rd from 6 -9pm with prayers at 8pm.Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.