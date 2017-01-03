Leitrim deaths - January 3, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Christine Badura, Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her familly. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Johann. Christine will be dearly missed by her daughters Veronika (Lehnardt) and Marianne, her sons-in-law Heinrich and Ewald, her grandchildren Jessica, Annika, David, Markus and Martina, her relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass this morning Tuesday 3rd in St Mary's Church, Foxfield. Private cremation afterwards at the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Albert Pieters, Drumany Plydell, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Albert Pieters, Drumany plydell, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Huguette, darling daughter Chantal, grandson Steve, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown this morning, Tuesday 3rd at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please.

James McAteer, Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Borris, Co Carlow / Fanad, Co Donegal / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan / Chapelizod, Dublin

James will be greatly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Gerard, Mary, Anne, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara, Jenny, sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. James was the loving brother of Mary Agnes (Sr. Carmel) and the late Paddy, Tommy and Annie (Sr. Elizabeth Anne). Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 2pm on Wednesday 4th with removal to St. Forchern's Church. Rathanna for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 5th at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie Murtagh, Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford



Sadly missed by his sisters Bridget (Clonelly), Maureen (Carrigallen), brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon), nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday 3rd from 12 -5pm with removal Tuesday evening to St Mary's Church, Legga arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 4th at 11am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Tuesday.

Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Arigna, Co Roscommon / Lough Allen, Co Leitrim



The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Johnny & Bridgie, brother Brendan, sister Bernadette, partner Sarah, children Oisín, Daragh and Saoirse, Aunts, Uncles, Relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin on 0872448642.