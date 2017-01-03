Leitrim deaths - January 3, 2017 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James McAteer, Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Borris, Co Carlow / Fanad, Co Donegal / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan / Chapelizod, Dublin



James will be greatly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Gerard, Mary, Anne, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara, Jenny, sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. James was the loving brother of Mary Agnes (Sr. Carmel) and the late Paddy, Tommy and Annie (Sr. Elizabeth Anne). Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 2pm on Wednesday 4th with removal to St. Forchern's Church. Rathanna for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 5th at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie Murtagh, Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford

Sadly missed by his sisters Bridget (Clonelly), Maureen (Carrigallen), brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon), nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday 3rd from 12 -5pm with removal Tuesday evening to St Mary's Church, Legga arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 4th at 11am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Tuesday.

Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Arigna, Co Roscommon / Lough Allen, Co Leitrim

The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Johnny & Bridgie, brother Brendan, sister Bernadette, partner Sarah, children Oisín, Daragh and Saoirse, Aunts, Uncles, Relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin on 0872448642.