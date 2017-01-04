Leitrim deaths - January 4, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James McAteer, Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Borris, Co Carlow / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



James will be greatly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Gerard, Mary, Anne, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara, Jenny, sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. James was the loving brother of Mary Agnes (Sr. Carmel) and the late Paddy, Tommy and Annie (Sr. Elizabeth Anne). Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 2pm on Wednesday 4th with removal to St. Forchern's Church. Rathanna for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 5th at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie Murtagh, Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford

Sadly missed by his sisters Bridget (Clonelly), Maureen (Carrigallen), brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon), nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Funeral Mass this morning Wednesday 4th at 11am in St Mary's Church, Legga followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Tuesday.

Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Arigna, Co Roscommon / Lough Allen, Co Leitrim

The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Johnny & Bridgie, brother Brendan, sister Bernadette, partner Sarah, children Oisín, Daragh and Saoirse, Aunts, Uncles, Relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his late residence today, Wednesday 4th from 12.30pm until 11pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Aware, c/o Seamus Gallagher, Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. House private, please on morning of funeral.

Bridget Maszlin (née Cunnion), 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Bridget Maszlin nee Cunnion 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co. Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Janurary, 3 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass on Saturday, Janurary 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.





