Leitrim deaths, January 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James McAteer, Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Borris, Co Carlow / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



James will be greatly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Gerard, Mary, Anne, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara, Jenny, sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. James was the loving brother of Mary Agnes (Sr. Carmel) and the late Paddy, Tommy and Annie (Sr. Elizabeth Anne). Funeral Mass today, Thursday 5th at 12 noon in St. Forchern's Church, Rathanna followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Arigna, Co Roscommon / Lough Allen, Co Leitrim

The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Gerry Wynne, Timpaun, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Johnny & Bridgie, brother Brendan, sister Bernadette, partner Sarah, children Oisín, Daragh and Saoirse, Aunts, Uncles, Relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal this morning, Thursday 5th to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Aware, c/o Seamus Gallagher, Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. House private, please on morning of funeral.

Bridget Maszlin (née Cunnion), 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Bridget Maszlin nee Cunnion 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co. Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Janurary, 3 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass on Saturday, Janurary 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

Claire Somers (née Keown), 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh



The death has occured of Claire Somers nee Keown, 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, daughter of the late Pat and Attracta Keown, Corry, Belleek. Remains reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Deeply loved and sadly missed by all in the family.