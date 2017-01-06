Leitrim deaths, January 6, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Maszlin (née Cunnion), 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Bridget Maszlin nee Cunnion 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co. Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Janurary, 3 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass on Saturday, Janurary 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

Claire Somers (née Keown), 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Claire Somers nee Keown, 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, daughter of the late Pat and Attracta Keown, Corry, Belleek. Remains reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Deeply loved and sadly missed by all in the family.

Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Reposing at his late residence on Friday from 11 -9pm. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.