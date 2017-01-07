Leitrim deaths, January 7, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Maszlin (née Cunnion), 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Bridget Maszlin nee Cunnion 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co. Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Janurary, 3 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass today, Saturday, Janurary 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

Claire Somers (née Keown), 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Claire Somers nee Keown, 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, daughter of the late Pat and Attracta Keown, Corry, Belleek. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura today Saturday 7th for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Deeply loved and sadly missed by all in the family.

Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. JReposing at his late residence today Saturday 7th from 10 am to 5pm. Removal this evening at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 7 pm. Reposing Overnight. Funeral mass Sunday 8th in St. Joseph's Church at 10am with interment in the adjoining cementry.

Peter Kiernan, Autum Lodge, Saint Josephs Care Centre, Co Longford / Aughavas, Co Leitrim



Peter Kiernan, formerly Keel, Moydow, Co Longford and Aughavas, Co Leitrim died on Friday 6th. January 2017 in the exceptional care of the Staff of Autum Lodge. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret and his brother Fr. John Francis, deeply regretted by his aunt, Elizabeth Mulligan, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing in Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Saturday evening from 5pm, with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 8th at 11am, also in the Hospital Chapel. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Aughavas, Co Leitrim



Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim died on December 29, 2016 (peacefully) in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingly, Leeds. Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar, on Friday, 13 January 2017, from 5 to 8 pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday 14th at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.