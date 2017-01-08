Leitrim deaths - January 8, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Funeral mass this morning Sunday 8th in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon at 10am with interment in the adjoining cementry.

Peter Kiernan, Autum Lodge, Saint Josephs Care Centre, Co Longford / Aughavas, Co Leitrim



Peter Kiernan, formerly Keel, Moydow, Co Longford and Aughavas, Co Leitrim died on Friday 6th. January 2017 in the exceptional care of the Staff of Autum Lodge. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret and his brother Fr. John Francis, deeply regretted by his aunt, Elizabeth Mulligan, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass this morning, Sunday 8th at 11am, in Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel . Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Aughavas, Co Leitrim

Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim died on December 29, 2016 (peacefully) in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingly, Leeds. Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar, on Friday, 13 January 2017, from 5 to 8 pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday 14th at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Joe Dolan, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin / Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim



Joe Dolan died peacefully, in the excellent care of St. James's Hospital. Joe, beloved husband of Noeline and dear father of Peter and Alan; very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Susan, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, his much loved grandsons Conor and Ciaran, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. Reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Monday 9th from 3pm with removal to the Annunciation Church, Rathfarnham, arriving for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 10th at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to a charity of your choice. House Private.

Hugh Cawley, Doobally, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim



Hugh Cawley died at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Husband of Amy, Father of Mark, Stella and Sarah, brother of James Patrick (Mullaghmore) and Tommy (Glasgow). Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers and all his relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Chapel Rd. Cliffoney, this evening, Sunday 8th from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tullaghan at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 9th at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery Kinlough. House Private. No Flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.