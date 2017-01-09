Leitrim deaths - January 9, 2017 - updated

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Joe Dolan, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin / Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim

Joe Dolan died peacefully, in the excellent care of St. James's Hospital. Joe, beloved husband of Noeline and dear father of Peter and Alan; very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Susan, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, his much loved grandsons Conor and Ciaran, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. Reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Monday 9th from 3pm with removal to the Annunciation Church, Rathfarnham, arriving for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 10th at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to a charity of your choice. House Private.

Paddy Flaherty, Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Elphin St. Peacefully at his residence, dearly loved husband of Shelia (nee McGauran). He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters Kathleen and Renee, brother Freddie, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday January 9th from 4p.m. until 8p.m. with house private at all other times. Removal to the Parish Church on Tuesday January 10th to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

Paddy Hart, St Annes, Springfield, Elphin, Roscommon

(Retired Veterinary Surgeon). Peacefully at the Plunkett Home Boyle. Husband of the late Ethna and father of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving son Tom, daughter Margaret, brother Frank, sister Mary, son-in-law Stephen, cherished grandchildren Eleanor, Andrew and Hugo, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Monday (9th January) from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (10th January) to St Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

