Leitrim deaths - January 11, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine (Birkenhead), Belinda (Strokestown), Christine (Alabama) and Stephanie (Elphin) sons John (New York) and Raymond (Elphin), sons-in-law Noel and Bill, daughter-in-law Erin, sisters Una, Maureeen and Madeleine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday (12th January) from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday (13th January) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Francie McCrann, Curragha, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his sister, Margaret and her husband Frank. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ambrose and Kate and his brother Ambrose. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, January 10, from 3pm until 9pm. Removal today, Wednesday, January 11, to St. Mary's Church, Annaduff for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director.

Edward (Ned) Moore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Moore of Hull, England, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cornafean, Co Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Sunday, January 8, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters; Angelina and Barbara, son-in-law Padraig McIntyre (Aughavas), brothers; Noel, Jarlath and Vincent, sisters; Rose McIntyre (Gortnamone) and Bridget ( England), brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this morning, Wednesday January 11th from 10.30am -11.30am with removal to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy McNamara, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Patsy McNamara, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. January 9th 2017, Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father to John, Damien and Dessie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter's-in-laws, his beloved grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today, Wednesday January 11, at 12 noon in Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Conlan and Breslin Funerals, Bundoran.

Madeline Maguire, Baldoyle, Co Dublin and Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

Maguire, Madeline (Baldoyle and late of Tiercahan, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan), 8 January 2017, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Little Sisters of the Poor at Sybil Hill Nursing Home, Raheny. Much loved sister of Lily, Maeve, Imelda, Mae and the late Enda. Very sadly missed by her sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass this morning, Wednesday 11th at 11 am in Sybil Hill Chapel and afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Little Sisters of the Poor.

Francis (Frank) Beirne, Clogher, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Francis (Frank) Beirne, Clogher, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cornamucklagh died on January 10th suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his parents Mary Theresa and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary and son Alan, brothers Tom, Martin, John, Willie, Brendan and Vincent, aunts Agnes and Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at An Post and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday 12th from 12- 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 13th at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4pm on Thursday evening please.

Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister, Patrica Grace O'Malley Bradshaw and brother George, nieces, nephews and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick on Shannon today, Wednesday 11th, from 5 to 7.30pm. Funeral service Thursday, 12th, at 12 midday in St Mary's Church, Mohill, with burial immediatly afterwards in Farnaught Graveyard.