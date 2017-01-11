Leitrim deaths, January 11, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine (Birkenhead), Belinda (Strokestown), Christine (Alabama) and Stephanie (Elphin) sons John (New York) and Raymond (Elphin), sons-in-law Noel and Bill, daughter-in-law Erin, sisters Una, Maureeen and Madeleine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday (12th January) from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday (13th January) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis (Frank) Beirne, Clogher, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Francis (Frank) Beirne, Clogher, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cornamucklagh died on January 10th suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his parents Mary Theresa and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary and son Alan, brothers Tom, Martin, John, Willie, Brendan and Vincent, aunts Agnes and Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at An Post and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday 12th from 12- 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 13th at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4pm on Thursday evening please.

Gerald O'Malley, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister, Patrica Grace O'Malley Bradshaw and brother George, nieces, nephews and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick on Shannon today, Wednesday 11th, from 5 to 7.30pm. Funeral service Thursday, 12th, at 12 midday in St Mary's Church, Mohill, with burial immediatly afterwards in Farnaught Graveyard.

Mary Connolly (née Ryan) Farney Bridge, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary / Bundoran, Co Donegal



Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 12th January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McCafferty, Leagaulton, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Reposing at her late residence. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday morning for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Cormac Rowley, Longwood, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth / Mohill, Co Leitrim



Cormac Rowely died on January 10 following a long illness bravely borne at his home. Cormac, beloved husband of Brenda and loving dad to Odhrán and Tiarnán. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, mother Maureen, sisters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran, Peter and Ken, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Olive, mother-in-law Ann, aunts, uncles, nephews Ciaran, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Cillian, Rian, Conal and Elliot, niece Laoise, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 8pm on Thursday 12th, (Funeral parking available at Glanbia, Dublin Road from 3.30pm on Thursday). Removal on Friday morning 13th at 10.30am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, James’ Street for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

Jane (Jean) Reilly (née Keegan), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford

Reposing at her residence on Thursday 12th from 3pm with removal on Friday morning 13th to St Francis' Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass.B urial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only, house private on Friday morning.