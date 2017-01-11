Leitrim Supporters Club extend sympathy to Harvey family

The Leitrim Supporters Club have extended their deepest sympathy to Brendan Harvey and his family on the death of his wife Nuala.

The Club said, "Without Brendan’s involvement all those years ago there would be no Supporters Club. Brendan was a selector with Leitrim Team Manager Declan McCabe and also part of John O Mahony’s management team in 1994 when his beloved Leitrim won the Connacht Championship. Nuala was a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed.

Nuala Harvey (nee Trench) Clontarf and formerly of Robeen, Hollymount, Co. Mayo died on January 10, peacefully after a short illness, beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother of Ken, Julie, Evan and the late Thomas Henry. She will be sadly missed by daughter-in-law Sarah Jane, grandson Senan, dear friend Seren, her twin Sheila, sisters Anne and Carmel, brothers J.J. and Fr. Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 12 to St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount for 11.15am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Fingal Cemetery. House private.