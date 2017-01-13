Leitrim deaths - January 13, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Sr. Gemma Rooney, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon / Mullies, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sr. Gemma Rooney, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and late of Mullies, Manorhamilton on Thursday, January 12th 2017. In the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her sisters, Eileen Redmond, Katie O'Hara, May Sweeney and Josephine, brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Paddy O'Hara, nieces, nephews, The Marist Sisters, relatives and many friends. Reposing at the Convent Chapel today Friday 13th from 3 -6pm followed by evening prayers with removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Parish Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock with Burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

Michael Ferguson, Ranelagh, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Ferguson, Ranelagh, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, suddenly, at home. Funeral Mass today, Friday 13th at 10am in the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh followed by cremation in Mount Jerome.

John Patrick Lohan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Patrick Lohan on January 10th 2017, peacefully in Queens, New York, formerly from Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Beloved son of Bridie and the late John Lohan. Sadly missed by his son Ryan, sister Hilana McCarty (Queens, New York,) brothers Michael and David (Boyle), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at his mother’s residence at Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Sunday afternoon, the 15th January, from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Monday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, burial afterwards to Killaraght Cemetery, Boyle. House private Monday morning please.

Eilish Gunningham (née McGowan), Green Lane, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Eilish Gunningham passed away on January 11 suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Therese, sister Patsy (Mohill), brothers Liam (Liverpool) and Brendan (Ballinamore), son-in-law Mel, grandchildren Melissa and Paul, sister-in-law Noreen, brother-in-law Jimmie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Therese Foy, Clarashinnagh, Eslin on Friday 13th from 4-9pm, with family time from 9pm on Friday and on Saturday morning. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday 14th, followed by interment in the new cemetery Mohill. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine (Birkenhead), Belinda (Strokestown), Christine (Alabama) and Stephanie (Elphin) sons John (New York) and Raymond (Elphin), sons-in-law Noel and Bill, daughter-in-law Erin, sisters Una, Maureeen and Madeleine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today Friday 13th at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis (Frank) Beirne, Clogher, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Francis (Frank) Beirne, Clogher, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cornamucklagh died on January 10th suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his parents Mary Theresa and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary and son Alan, brothers Tom, Martin, John, Willie, Brendan and Vincent, aunts Agnes and Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at An Post and friends. Mass of Christian Burial today, Friday 13th at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4pm on Thursday evening please.

Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary / Bundoran, Co Donegal

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 12th January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Cormac Rowley, Longwood, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth / Mohill, Co Leitrim

Cormac Rowely died on January 10 following a long illness bravely borne at his home. Cormac, beloved husband of Brenda and loving dad to Odhrán and Tiarnán. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, mother Maureen, sisters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran, Peter and Ken, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Olive, mother-in-law Ann, aunts, uncles, nephews Ciaran, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Cillian, Rian, Conal and Elliot, niece Laoise, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal this morning, Friday 13th at 10.30am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, James’ Street for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Jane (Jean) Reilly (née Keegan), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford

Reposing at her residence today, Thursday 12th from 3pm with removal on Friday morning 13th to St Francis' Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, house private on Friday morning.

Winnie King (née Curry), Aughavadrin, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Winnie King, Aughavadrin, Killeshandra, Co Cavan died on January 11 1peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her husband Stephen and children Philip, Ann, Stephen and Jane; brothers Tom and Phil, sisters Kitty, Eileen and Shani; daughters-in-law Liz and Helena, son-in-law Mark; grand-children; nieces, nephews and her friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday 13th in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Pat) Brady, Coologue, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Predeceased by his brothers John, Richard, Andrew & Fr. Tommy, Kilnavart. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sister-in-law Eileen (Killeshandra), nephews John (Crosskeys), Pat (Dublin), Peter & Bernard. Nieces Rosario, Rita Phair, Cecila & Regina Casey (Galway), extended family & friends. Reposing at his residence today, Friday 13th from 3pm - 11pm and on Saturday 14th from 12pm to 5pm. Removal on Saturday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday 15th at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mattie McGowan, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim



Mattie Mc Gowan Coracloon, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Newcastle, England died peacefully at the County Care Home, Enniskillen. Removal from the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen Saturday 14th at 12.30pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Cullen, Clondalkin, Co Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim



Michael Cullen died peacefully at Tallaght hospital; beloved husband of Elizabeth and much loved dad of Carin, Olivia and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law David and Aubrey, his adored 3 grandchildren Brendan, Declan and Caitríona, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral on Saturday 14th after 11.30am Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village, to Newcastle Cemetery.