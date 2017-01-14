Leitrim deaths -January 14, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Sr. Gemma Rooney, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon / Mullies, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sr. Gemma Rooney, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and late of Mullies, Manorhamilton on Thursday, January 12th 2017. In the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her sisters, Eileen Redmond, Katie O'Hara, May Sweeney and Josephine, brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Paddy O'Hara, nieces, nephews, The Marist Sisters, relatives and many friends. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Parish Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock with Burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

John Patrick Lohan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Patrick Lohan on January 10th 2017, peacefully in Queens, New York, formerly from Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Beloved son of Bridie and the late John Lohan. Sadly missed by his son Ryan, sister Hilana McCarty (Queens, New York,) brothers Michael and David (Boyle), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at his mother’s residence at Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Sunday afternoon, the 15th January, from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Monday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, burial afterwards to Killaraght Cemetery, Boyle. House private Monday morning please.

Eilish Gunningham (née McGowan), Green Lane, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Eilish Gunningham passed away on January 11 suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Therese, sister Patsy (Mohill), brothers Liam (Liverpool) and Brendan (Ballinamore), son-in-law Mel, grandchildren Melissa and Paul, sister-in-law Noreen, brother-in-law Jimmie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday 14th, followed by interment in the new cemetery Mohill. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Pat) Brady, Coologue, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Predeceased by his brothers John, Richard, Andrew & Fr. Tommy, Kilnavart. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sister-in-law Eileen (Killeshandra), nephews John (Crosskeys), Pat (Dublin), Peter & Bernard. Nieces Rosario, Rita Phair, Cecila & Regina Casey (Galway), extended family & friends. Reposing at his residence today, Saturday 14th from 12pm to 5pm. Removal on Saturday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday 15th at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Brady (née Greene), Coologue, Ballyconnell, Cavan



January 14th 2017 at the Oak View nursing home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her husband Pat on Thursday January 12th. Deeply regretted by the Greene family, the Gorby family, the Mc Kiernan family, extended relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her residence today(Saturday) from 2 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Shuttle bus service from Kilnavart church to house this evening.

Removal tomorrow morning (Sunday) arriving at St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 9:30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mattie McGowan, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Mattie Mc Gowan Coracloon, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Newcastle, England died peacefully at the County Care Home, Enniskillen. Removal from the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen Saturday 14th at 12.30pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Cullen, Clondalkin, Co Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Michael Cullen died peacefully at Tallaght hospital; beloved husband of Elizabeth and much loved dad of Carin, Olivia and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law David and Aubrey, his adored 3 grandchildren Brendan, Declan and Caitríona, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral on Saturday 14th after 11.30am Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village, to Newcastle Cemetery.