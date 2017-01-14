Leitrim deaths - January 14, 2017 - evening update



The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Patrick Lohan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Patrick Lohan on January 10th 2017, peacefully in Queens, New York, formerly from Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Beloved son of Bridie and the late John Lohan. Sadly missed by his son Ryan, sister Hilana McCarty (Queens, New York,) brothers Michael and David (Boyle), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at his mother’s residence at Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Sunday afternoon, the 15th January, from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Monday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, burial afterwards to Killaraght Cemetery, Boyle. House private Monday morning please.

Patrick (Pat) Brady, Coologue, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Predeceased by his brothers John, Richard, Andrew & Fr. Tommy, Kilnavart. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sister-in-law Eileen (Killeshandra), nephews John (Crosskeys), Pat (Dublin), Peter & Bernard. Nieces Rosario, Rita Phair, Cecila & Regina Casey (Galway), extended family & friends. Reposing at his residence today, Saturday 14th from 12pm to 5pm. Removal on Saturday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday 15th at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Brady (née Greene), Coologue, Ballyconnell, Cavan

January 14th 2017 at the Oak View nursing home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her husband Pat on Thursday January 12th. Deeply regretted by the Greene family, the Gorby family, the Mc Kiernan family, extended relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her residence today (Saturday) from 2 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Shuttle bus service from Kilnavart church to house this evening.

Removal tomorrow morning (Sunday) arriving at St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 9:30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford

The death has occurred of Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Co. Longford Friday 13th of January 2017, suddenly at Mullingar general hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kitty and son Frances. Sadly missed by his son Dermot, daughters Mary Kelly (Abbeycartron, Longford) and Martina Tully (America). Daughter-in-law Margo, sons-in-law Tom and Frank, grandchildren Niall, Linda, Mark, Frances, Joseph, and Lauren, brothers, Peter and Bernie and sisters, Molly and Ellie, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Remains reposing at Our Lady's Manor chapel , Edgeworthstown Sunday 15th from 3 pm with prayers at 6 pm. Removal to arrive at St Marys church Enybegs at 7 pm. Funeral mass Monday 16th at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughaboy cemetery.

Tom Feely, Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon



Late of Creeve, Elphin. Peacefully at Brymore Nursing Home, Howth. Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his loving son Edward, daughter-in-law Cyrina, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Teresa Davey (née Rooney), Cregg, Springfield, Sligo and Glassdrumond, Glencar, Co Leitrim

January 14th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Rehab Unit at St. John’s Community Hospital, Sligo. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gus and mother of Bernard, Mary, Kathleen and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Patrick Rooney, sister Kathleen Healy, sons-in-law Tim, Leo and Fergus brother-in-law Gerry Davey, sister-in-law Agnes Godden, grandchildren Christopher, Ben, Anita, Kevin, Conor, Tomás and Moira, nephews Seán Melly and Robert Healy, godchild Martina Davey, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 4.30pm on Monday. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Columba’s Church, Rosses Point arriving at 7.00pm. Mass of the resurrection at 1.00pm on Tuesday. Burial follows in Rosses Point Cemetery. House strictly private.