Deaths in Leitrim - January 15, 2017



The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Christie McDonnagh, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured of Christie McDonnagh, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim.

Christie will be sadly missed by the staff and residents of Aras Bhride and by his many friends in the locality.

Reposing at Aras Bhride on Sunday from 1.00pm until 5.40pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Patrick Lohan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Patrick Lohan on January 10th 2017, peacefully in Queens, New York, formerly from Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Beloved son of Bridie and the late John Lohan. Sadly missed by his son Ryan, sister Hilana McCarty (Queens, New York,) brothers Michael and David (Boyle), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at his mother’s residence at Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Sunday afternoon, the 15th January, from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Monday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, burial afterwards to Killaraght Cemetery, Boyle. House private Monday morning please.

Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Longford

The death has occurred of Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Co. Longford Friday 13th of January 2017, suddenly at Mullingar general hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kitty and son Frances. Sadly missed by his son Dermot, daughters Mary Kelly (Abbeycartron, Longford) and Martina Tully (America). Daughter-in-law Margo, sons-in-law Tom and Frank, grandchildren Niall, Linda, Mark, Frances, Joseph, and Lauren, brothers, Peter and Bernie and sisters, Molly and Ellie, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Remains reposing at Our Lady's Manor chapel , Edgeworthstown Sunday 15th from 3 pm with prayers at 6 pm. Removal to arrive at St Marys church Enybegs at 7 pm. Funeral mass Monday 16th at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughaboy cemetery.

Tom Feely, Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon

Late of Creeve, Elphin. Peacefully at Brymore Nursing Home, Howth. Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his loving son Edward, daughter-in-law Cyrina, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Sunday (15th January) from 5.15pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Monday (16th January) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Mary Teresa Davey (née Rooney), Cregg, Springfield, Sligo and Glassdrumond, Glencar, Co Leitrim

January 14th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Rehab Unit at St. John’s Community Hospital, Sligo. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gus and mother of Bernard, Mary, Kathleen and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Patrick Rooney, sister Kathleen Healy, sons-in-law Tim, Leo and Fergus brother-in-law Gerry Davey, sister-in-law Agnes Godden, grandchildren Christopher, Ben, Anita, Kevin, Conor, Tomás and Moira, nephews Seán Melly and Robert Healy, godchild Martina Davey, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 4.30pm on Monday. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Columba’s Church, Rosses Point arriving at 7.00pm. Mass of the resurrection at 1.00pm on Tuesday. Burial follows in Rosses Point Cemetery. House strictly private.