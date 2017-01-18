Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, January 18

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernadette Auckinson (née Devlin), Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Peacefully at her daughter Ingrid's residence on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Loving wife of John and mother of Ingrid and Errol. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, son-in-law Pj, sisters Anna May Cosgrove (Kilnaleck), Margaret McCartin (Newtowngore), brother and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Ingrid and son-in-Law PJ McCaffrey's residence, Drumgunny, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim today Wednesday from 4pm until 10pm, house private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mogues Church, Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Sligo/Leitrim Palliative Care c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Bernie Dorrian, late of Dorrian's Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Bernie Dorrian, late of Dorrian's Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Reposing today, Wednesday, in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock and on Thursday from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Removal on Friday at 11.30 o'clock, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon Mass of the resurrection, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. Hotel private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Brigid (Berry) Jordan (née Tighe), Convent Road, Elphin, Co. Roscommon



Peacefully, at St Camillus' Nursing Home, Killucan on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Fintan and brother Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Elma (Nerney), Raymond, Ciaran, John, Enda, Dorothy (Mills) and Helen (Sheridan), sons-in-law John, Johnathon and John, daughters-in-law Joan, Mary Rose and Joan, her 22 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister Doreen, brothers Sean and Jimmy, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Thursday (19th January) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (20th January) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Andrew Patrick Hogan, Bundoran, Co. Donegal / Knocknacarra, Galway

Andrew Patrick Hogan, Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and 15 Ross Ard, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra, Galway. Suddenly at home in Bundoran on Sunday, January 15th, 2017 in his 27th year. Beloved son of William and Mary and adored brother of John, Gerard and Raymond. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his loving parents, brothers, sisters-in-laws Ciara, Aishling and Natalia, his niece Olivia, and the entire family circle. Reposing at 15 Ross Ard, Cappagh Rd, Knocknacarra, Galway today Wednesday, January 18th from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Jan 19th) to arrive at St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, Galway for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Bohermore Cemetery, Galway. House Strictly Private on Tuesday please.

Seamus Lyons, Bloomfield, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Seamus Lyons, Bloomfield, Ballintogher, Co Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Removal from his home today Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Sooey, arriving at 12 noon for Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral. Family flowers only please.

John Stanley Trotter, Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

John Stanley Trotter, Stone Manor, Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home on Sunday, 15th January, 2017. Funeral service today Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton. House private please.

Dermot Gallagher, Harlockstown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully, following an illness, at the Mater Private Hospital on Saturday, 14th January, 2017. Beloved husband of Maeve and adored father of Fiona, Aoife and Ronan; sadly missed by his family, brothers Niall, Lionel and Brian, sons-in-law Kevin and Carey, Ronan's fiancée Antonia, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath today Wednesday at 11 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Patrick DeLacy, Derrynanta, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

Patrick deLacy, Derrynanta, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 14th January, 2017. Remains reposing in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin on Wednesday from 10.30am to 11.45am. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon / Drumcondra, Co. Dublin

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin on Sunday, January 8th 2017, suddenly, at home, in his 71st year. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Alicia (Molly) Tracey and dearly beloved partner of the late Maura. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Vera and his brothers Denis and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving sister Dolores, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Maura’s sons, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral arrangements later.