Leitrim Deaths Update - Friday, January 20

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Sr. Paul McGovern, Dun na Bó, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim



At The Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, nephew Tony McGovern (Swanlinbar), nieces Teresa Fitzpatrick (Bunnoe), Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret and Marion (U.S.A.) extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at 16 Dun na Bó this Saturday from 11am until 4pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Killaduff, Swanlinbar.

Bernadette Cryan (née O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co. Sligo



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge, Longford on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, her children Fr. Gerard (Sligo), Ruth (Roscrea), Elaine (Dublin), John (Dublin), and Carmel (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law, Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, her grandchildren Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Caolan, Ellen, Aisling, Lisa, Colm and Cian, brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Vincent (Sligo), sisters Mary (Sligo) and Ann McMenamin (Mullingar), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 2.00pm to 6.00pm on Saturday. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.

Paddy McDermott, Curraghfore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Christina (London), Bernadette (Flaherty, Galway) , Frances (O'Dowd, Ballymote), Jenny (Manorhamilton), his sons Michael (Calry), Patrick and Larry (Manorhamilton), Peter (Westport), Charlie (London), brother Peter (Cortoon), grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Saturday morning to arrive for 12 noon funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmakerril Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice Sligo. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Denis Costello, Rathtermon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Denis Costello, Rathtermon, Boyle, and formerly Victoria Road, Clontarf, Dublin, at Roscommon University Hospital on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, children Denise Callan and Brian Costello (Boyle) and Hilary Treacy (Portlaoise), his beloved grandchildren Matthew, Roseanna, Nicholas and Mollie Callan, Roisin and Sarah Costello, Isabelle and Oliver Treacy, daughter-in-law Angela, sons-in-law Christopher Callan and Billy Treacy, sister, brothers, relatives and friends. Removal Friday evening to St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, Boyle, arriving at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Saturday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Mary Clare Farrelly (née Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Mary Clare Farrelly (nee Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly Iveagh Gardens, Dublin on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her son John. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, son Alan, daughters Mary, Pauline, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Teresa and Carmel, brother Matthew, sons-in-law Liam and Aidan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Ide, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill on Friday from 2pm to 5pm. Family time at all other times please. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Friday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Annaduff. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sacred Heart Missionaries, Cork c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill or any family member.

Mary Gilmartin (née McGovern), Tullyhill, Sligo Town, Co Sligo and Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Late of Fawn, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Dearly loved wife of the late John and mother of Una Somers, Pat, Sean, Margaret Ashenden, Gerry, Ann Marie and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Rosie, Maggie, Phyllis and Josie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 5.00pm on Friday, January 20th. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac arriving at 7.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am on Saturday, January 21st. Burial follows in Drumcliffe Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehliy at Feehily's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.