Leitrim deaths update - Sunday, January 22

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen (Kitty) McGovern (née McGovern), Gub, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan



Kathleen McGovern (Kitty), The Bungalow, Gub, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, 22nd January, 2017. Beloved wife of Demmy Predeceased. Peacefully, at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Mother of Christina Maguire, Ballyconnell, Kathleen Moran, Cloone, Brendan, Belturbet and Margaret Brosnan, Kerry. Remains reposing at her residence from 6pm - 10pm today, Sunday, and 4pm - 10pm on Monday. Remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other time, please.

Tim Griffin, Ex Garda, St. Joseph's Avenue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Peacefully at the Plunkett Home, Boyle on Sunday, 22nd January, 2017. Predeceased by his wife Colette, sadly missed by his son Tadge, brother Brendan and sister Noreen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Monday evening from 5 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock, arriving St..Joseph's Church at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Patient Comfort fund at the Plunkett Home, Boyle. House strictly private, please.

Annie Keegan (née Keaney), Gortnatresk, Killargue, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Keegan, Gortnatresk, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne in her 93rd year; peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel of Rest on Monday evening from 6 pm to 7.30pm; Removal to St. Bridget's Church, Killargue arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town / Croghan, Co. Roscommon

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town and late of Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle on Fridaym 20th January, 2017. Father of the late Susan and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline (nee Dockery), family Gerry, Frances, Helen, Anne, Breda, Jackie and Sandra, sons-in-law BJ, Jason, Derek and Jaysen, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Jim, sisters Frances and Sr. Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Aidan. Joshua, Gabriel and Ellis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Co. Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (Retired matron of St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon). Suddenly, at her home on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. She will be sadly missed by her brother Frank, sister-in-law Alish, nephews Coman, John and Paul, close friend Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening from 5 o’c until 6.30 o’c followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital on Friday, 20th January 2017. Beloved husband of Angela and father of Darren, Elaine and Colin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Bernadette, Pauline, his brothers Francis and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at his residence today Sunday from 2pm until 10pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for Funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oncology unit, Sligo Regional Hospital C/o Gorby Funeral Directors.