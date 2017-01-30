Leitrim deaths - January 30, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Vaughan (née McGlynn), Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford / Co Leitrim

Bridget Vaughan (nee McGlynn) Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford January 29th 2017 (peacefully) at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar ,surrounded by her family, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dear mother of Oliver, Margaret McGowan, Agnes Murtagh, Tony, Seamus, Anne Maher, Catherine and Vincent, sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary McShea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Mary McShea, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Late of the Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Reposing at the Shiell Hospital mortuary on Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Shiell Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. House Private Please.

Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Francis. Ex staff nurse at Roscommon County Hospital. Beloved mother of Sean and Marina. Gertie will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Conor and Nessan, sisters Kathleen (Boston), Nancy (Fallon, Roscommon Town), brothers John Joe (Strokestown), Benny (Tulsk), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday (30th Jan) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Remains arriving St Brigid's Church, Creeve on Tuesday (31st Jan) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Kathleen Guihen (née Gannon), Crosshill, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie (Mc Morrow) son-in-law Pat, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 4pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to “Patient Comfort Fund” St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.



Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon



St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Beloved brother of Anthony and the late Johnny, Joseph, Christy, Josephine and Mary (Mamie). Vey sadly missed by his brother, sister-in-law Lucy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on Thursday (Feb 2nd) from 10am to 5pm at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 1-3 Dolphin’s Barn, SCR. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (Feb 3rd) at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Special word of thanks to the staff of the Orwell Care Home, Rathgar for their wonderful care of Patrick for the past several months.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan



And late of Concord, California. Son of the late Michael Mc Govern & Mary (nee Beacom), husband of the late Marie (nee Mc Manus) brother of the late Michael (Swanlinbar), Joe (Concord, California) and Philomena Leydon (Swanlinbar). Peacefully, at his home. Deeply regretted by his son Ciaran, daughter Imelda Renteria, son-in-law Salvador, sisters Mary Gallagher (Blacklion), Lilly O'Reilly (Alberta, Canada), half sisters Particia, Aine, Bernadette and Mary Jo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, 1st. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Michael (Mickey) Rooney, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal



Michael Rooney, fondly known as Mickey, 2 St. Bridget's Tce, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his great neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his late residence on Monday (Jan 30th) from 1pm until 10pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning (Jan 31st) at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Pauline O'Hara, Cloongrehan, Cootehall, Co Roscommon



Unexpectedly at University Hospital, Sligo, in the tender care of the staff of I.C.U. and surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved daughter of the late Michael Joe and Celia. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Paddy, Billy and Micheál, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand- nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.