Leitrim deaths - January 30, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Vaughan (née McGlynn), Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford / Co Leitrim

Bridget Vaughan (nee McGlynn) Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford January 29th 2017 (peacefully) at The Midland Regional Hospital. Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford this evening Monday 30th from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 31st at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary McShea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Mary McShea, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Late of the Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Reposing at the Shiell Hospital mortuary this evening, Monday 30th from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday 31st at 11am in St. Patrick's Church with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Shiell Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. House Private Please.

Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday 30th from 5.30pm to 8pm. Remains arriving St Brigid's Church, Creeve on Tuesday 31st for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon

St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 3rd at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Michael (Mickey) Rooney, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Michael Rooney, fondly known as Mickey, 2 St. Bridget's Tce, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his late residence today, Monday 30th)fromuntil 10pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning 31st at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Pauline O'Hara, Cloongrehan, Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Unexpectedly at University Hospital, Sligo, in the tender care of the staff of I.C.U. and surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved daughter of the late Michael Joe and Celia. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Paddy, Billy and Micheál, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand- nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Peter Daly, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Sligo. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary from 2pm to 8pm Tuesday 31. Removal from there on Wednesday morning, February 1 at 10.30m to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Shannon. Deeply regretted by his daughter Finola, son-in-law, sons Shane, Evan and the late Connor, sisters Grainne and Fidelma, nieces and nephews and entire family circle. Predeceased by his brother Anthony and Maeve. House private please.



