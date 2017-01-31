Leitrim deaths - January 31, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon

St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 3rd at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Pauline O'Hara, Cloongrehan, Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Unexpectedly at University Hospital, Sligo, in the tender care of the staff of I.C.U. and surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved daughter of the late Michael Joe and Celia. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Paddy, Billy and Micheál, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand- nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Funeral arrangements later. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening, 31st from 4pm until 7.15pm. Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 1st at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Peter Daly, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Sligo. Removal on Wednesday morning, February 1 at 10.30m to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Shannon. Deeply regretted by his daughter Finola, son-in-law, sons Shane, Evan and the late Connor, sisters Grainne and Fidelma, nieces and nephews and entire family circle. Predeceased by his brother Anthony and Maeve. House private please.



