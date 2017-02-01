Leitrim deaths - February 1, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon

St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 3rd at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Pauline O'Hara, Cloongrehan, Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Unexpectedly at University Hospital, Sligo, in the tender care of the staff of I.C.U. and surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved daughter of the late Michael Joe and Celia. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Paddy, Billy and Micheál, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand- nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Funeral arrangements later. Mass of Christian Burial today Wednesday, February 1st at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Peter Daly, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Sligo. Removal on Wednesday morning, February 1 at 10.30m to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Shannon. Deeply regretted by his daughter Finola, son-in-law, sons Shane, Evan and the late Connor, sisters Grainne and Fidelma, nieces and nephews and entire family circle. Predeceased by his brother Anthony and Maeve. House private please.

Patrick (Sonny) McLoughlin, Corraphort, Foxfield, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at his home, sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann, son Sean, daughters Geraldine and Theresa, son-in-law Gerry and brother Liam (London). Reposing at his son Sean's residence Corraphort today Wednesday 1st February from 12 until 6pm, followed by removal to arrive at St Mary's Church Foxfield for 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 2nd at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private tomorrow evening, Wednesday 1st February from 6pm please.

Fr. Tom Colreavy, St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim



Suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa. Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Sarah Gallagher, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at the home of her son Eamon and daughter-in-law Roseleen, Parke, Kinlough. Reposing at Eamon and Roseleen’s home today, Wednesday 1st from 3pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning 2nd to arrive at St Aiden’s Church, Kinlough, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aiden’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Wheelchair Association or North West Hospice, Sligo.



