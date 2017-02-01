Leitrim deaths - February 1, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon

St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 3rd at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Patrick (Sonny) McLoughlin, Corraphort, Foxfield, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at his home, sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann, son Sean, daughters Geraldine and Theresa, son-in-law Gerry and brother Liam (London). Reposing at his son Sean's residence Corraphort today Wednesday 1st February from 12 until 6pm, followed by removal to arrive at St Mary's Church Foxfield for 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 2nd at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private tomorrow evening, Wednesday 1st February from 6pm please.

Fr. Tom Colreavy, St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

Suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa. Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Sarah Gallagher, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at the home of her son Eamon and daughter-in-law Roseleen, Parke, Kinlough. Reposing at Eamon and Roseleen’s home today, Wednesday 1st from 3pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning 2nd to arrive at St Aiden’s Church, Kinlough, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aiden’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Wheelchair Association or North West Hospice, Sligo.

Thomas (Tommy) Masterson, Rincoola, Granard, Co Longford



Peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Margo, daughter Catherine, sons Patrick, David and Raymond, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandson, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday 2nd from 5pm to 10pm and on Friday 3th from 12 noon to 3pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Friday 3th arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



