Leitrim deaths - February 2, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Sarah Gallagher, Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim

Peacefully at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Rosaleen. Will be sadly missed by her son Eamon (Kinlough), daughters Mary (McManus, Enniskillen), Ann (Minna, Beleek), Bridgid (Maguire, Boho), grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal this morning, Thursday, to arrive at St Aiden's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Wheelchair Association or North West Hospice Sligo. Family time on Thursday morning please.

Bridget Curran, Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim



Formerly of Legganommer, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim. In the tender care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her brothers John ( Aughavas), Peter (Inny Bar, Ballymahon), sisters Kitty Creavin (Beechpark West, Athlone) and Molly (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel today, Thursday from 6 to 8 o'clock with Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Friday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Aughavas new cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon

St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 3rd at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Patrick (Sonny) McLoughlin, Corraphort, Foxfield, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at his home, sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann, son Sean, daughters Geraldine and Theresa, son-in-law Gerry and brother Liam (London). Funeral Mass today, Thursday 2nd at 12 noon at St Mary's Church Foxfield, burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Fr. Tom Colreavy, St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

Colreavy, Fr. Tom, (St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim), 30th January 2017, (suddenly) in Cape Town, South Africa. Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2-6pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church, Ayrfield on Monday for 12pm Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday at 12pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.