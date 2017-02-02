Deaths in Leitrim - February 2, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Packie) Bohan, Killyvehy, Cloone, Leitrim



In his 84th year, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, (predeceased by baby Gerard). Beloved husband of Anna, dearly loved Father of Frank, Mary, Noeleen, Padraig, David and Anne, he will be missed by his sisters Mary and Bridget (U.S.A.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchidren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Reposing at his residence Thursday from 6pm to 10pm with removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm Friday. Family flowers only please.

Clair O'Dowd (née O'Beirne), Foxrock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



O'Dowd (nee O'Beirne) Foxrock, Dublin 18 and Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, February 1st 2017, Clair (peacefully) at St. Vincent's Hospital and formerly Earlsbrook Nursing Home, Bray, beloved wife of the late Frank O'Dowd and loving mother of Nuala, Jimmy, Billy, Godfrey and Sheelagh. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her brother Tom, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sheahan's Funeral Home, 71 Upper Georges Street, Dun Laoghaire on Friday from 9.30am to 1.00pm and from 2.30pm to 5.00pm with prayers at 4.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Marian Sharkey Y (née Conroy), Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim



Marian Sharkey nee Conroy, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, February 2nd (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Andrew, Jacinta (Jessi) and Tommy, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Maura, partners Monica and Billy, grandchildren Luke, Ellie, Enda, Adam and Gerry, sisters Nuala (Tullamore), Olivia (Longford), Rosie (Kilglass), brother Mark (Rooskey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. (Donation box in Church).

Joe Donoghue, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his devoted family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Baby) (nee Creighton). Ex Killina Ceile Band and Raheen Pipe Band. Joe will be very sadly missed by his loving family Patricia, Mick, Mary, Sean, Joseph, Seamus and Eamon, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Mary, Donna and Michelle, Mary's partner Pat and Joseph's partner Hazel, grandchildren, brother-in-law Andy, sisters-in-law Bridget and Ann, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Tulsk on Friday (3rd February) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (4th February) to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Bridget Curran, Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim

Formerly of Legganommer, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim. In the tender care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her brothers John ( Aughavas), Peter (Inny Bar, Ballymahon), sisters Kitty Creavin (Beechpark West, Athlone) and Molly (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel today, Thursday from 6 to 8 o'clock with Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Friday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Aughavas new cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon

St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 3rd at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Fr. Tom Colreavy, St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

Colreavy, Fr. Tom, (St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim), 30th January 2017, (suddenly) in Cape Town, South Africa. Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2-6pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church, Ayrfield on Monday for 12pm Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday at 12pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.