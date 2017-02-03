Deaths in Leitrim - February 3, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Packie) Bohan, Killyvehy, Cloone, Leitrim

In his 84th year, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, (predeceased by baby Gerard). Beloved husband of Anna, dearly loved Father of Frank, Mary, Noeleen, Padraig, David and Anne, he will be missed by his sisters Mary and Bridget (U.S.A.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchidren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm Friday. Family flowers only please.

Margaret McLoughlin (née McHugh), St. Patrick, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret McLoughlin (nee McHugh), St. Patrick Street, Boyle (Retired Shopkeeper). In the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Loving Mother of Jimmy, Johnny, Maura and Maeve. Sister to Una McHugh (Boyle)and Annie Kelly (Ballinafad) and her late brother John McHugh (Deerpark, Boyle). Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrand child, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in her home today Friday from 12 noon until 6pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St.Joseph's, Church, Boyle arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, Roscommon.

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely) Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday, 8th February, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, 9th February, in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Joan Ó Cofaigh (née Kinsella) Uragh, Swanlinbar, Cavan / Churchtown, Dublin



Ó Cofaigh (nee Kinsella) Uragh, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan and formerly Churchtown, Dublin. February 2nd 2017, Joan. Peacefully in the kind care of the Tilery Nursing Home. Beloved and loving wife of the late Tomás, Sadly missed by her children Eoin, Niall, Cliona, and Colm, son-in-law Declan Drumm, daughters-in-law Katarina and Emma, grandchildren Aoife, Bróna, Dónal, Sorcha, Conall, Gráinne, Aisling, Neil, Eira, Kate, Rosa, Greg, Méabh, Finn, Ruaíri and Róisín, great-grandchildren, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Uragh, Swanlinbar, on Friday from 5pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. House strictly private to family at all other times. Her remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Saturday at 8pm Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Clair O'Dowd (née O'Beirne), Foxrock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

O'Dowd (nee O'Beirne) Foxrock, Dublin 18 and Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, February 1st 2017, Clair (peacefully) at St. Vincent's Hospital and formerly Earlsbrook Nursing Home, Bray, beloved wife of the late Frank O'Dowd and loving mother of Nuala, Jimmy, Billy, Godfrey and Sheelagh. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her brother Tom, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sheahan's Funeral Home, 71 Upper Georges Street, Dun Laoghaire on Friday from 9.30am to 1.00pm and from 2.30pm to 5.00pm with prayers at 4.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Marian Sharkey (née Conroy), Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim

Marian Sharkey nee Conroy, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, February 2nd (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Andrew, Jacinta (Jessi) and Tommy, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Maura, partners Monica and Billy, grandchildren Luke, Ellie, Enda, Adam and Gerry, sisters Nuala (Tullamore), Olivia (Longford), Rosie (Kilglass), brother Mark (Rooskey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. (Donation box in Church).

Joe Donoghue, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his devoted family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Baby) (nee Creighton). Ex Killina Ceile Band and Raheen Pipe Band. Joe will be very sadly missed by his loving family Patricia, Mick, Mary, Sean, Joseph, Seamus and Eamon, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Mary, Donna and Michelle, Mary's partner Pat and Joseph's partner Hazel, grandchildren, brother-in-law Andy, sisters-in-law Bridget and Ann, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Tulsk on Friday (3rd February) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (4th February) to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Bridget Curran, Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim

Formerly of Legganommer, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim. In the tender care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her brothers John ( Aughavas), Peter (Inny Bar, Ballymahon), sisters Kitty Creavin (Beechpark West, Athlone) and Molly (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Friday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Aughavas new cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Phibsborough, Dublin / Ballyforan, Co Roscommon

St. Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, formerly of Coolatubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon, late of London and Birmingham. Peacefully in his 95th year in the excellent care of the staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 3rd at 10.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Fr. Tom Colreavy, St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

Colreavy, Fr. Tom, (St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim), 30th January 2017, (suddenly) in Cape Town, South Africa. Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2-6pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church, Ayrfield on Monday for 12pm Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday at 12pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.