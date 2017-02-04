Leitrim deaths, September 4, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Philomena McKeon (née Lynch) Kinnagrelly, Collooney, Sligo / Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Formerly of Edergole, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at The Northwest Hospice. Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Coolaney, on Saturday 4th from 6pm to 8.30pm with removal to the Church of the Assumption, Collooney, arriving at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 5th at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Nathy's Cemetery. Collooney. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice Sligo.

Bridgie Canning (née McGovern), Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Bernie Canning and her sister Margaret Mitchell. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Mary Conefrey (Aughavas), Tanya (London) and Fionnuala (Paris), grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandson, sons-in-law, and a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence on Saturday 4th from 12- 8pm with remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on Sunday 5th for funeral mass at 2pm followed by cremation to Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 4.30pm.

Martin McKeon, Drogheda, Louth / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Martin, pre deceased by his bother Cathal. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Peter, daughters Jane, Suzanne and Sarah, daughter in law Margaret, sons in law Mark, Kieran and Pat, grandchildren Hazel, Lucy, Sally, Mark, Amy, Hannah, Sophie, Paul and Harry, brother Padraig, sisters Maureen, Dympna, Anna and Sheila, brother in law Michael, sister in law Flo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda, from 4 - 6 pm on Sunday 5th. Removal on Monday morning 6th at 10.30 am, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery.

Kathleen Heron, 3 St Patrick’s Terrace, Belleek, Co Fermanagh



Reposing today, Saturday 4th from 12 noon until 10pm and on Sunday 5th from 12 noon until 10pm. House private at all other times. Remains arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Belleek, for 11am funeral Mass on Monday 6th, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen or to Marie Curie Nursing c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Please use car park at St Patrick’s Church when attending wake.

Patrick (Packie) Bohan, Killyvehy, Cloone, Leitrim

In his 84th year, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, (predeceased by baby Gerard). Funeral Mass today, Saturday 4th at 12 noon followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm Friday. Family flowers only please.

Margaret McLoughlin (née McHugh), St. Patrick, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret McLoughlin (nee McHugh), St. Patrick Street, Boyle (Retired Shopkeeper). Funeral Mass today Saturday 4th at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, Roscommon.

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely) Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 8th from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 9thin St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Joan Ó Cofaigh (née Kinsella) Uragh, Swanlinbar, Cavan / Churchtown, Dublin

Ó Cofaigh (nee Kinsella) Uragh, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan and formerly Churchtown, Dublin. Reposing at her home in Uragh, Swanlinbar, today Saturday 4th from 2pm to 5pm. House strictly private to family at all other times. Her remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Saturday at 8pm Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Clair O'Dowd (née O'Beirne), Foxrock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

O'Dowd (nee O'Beirne) Foxrock, Dublin 18 and Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, beloved wife of the late Frank O'Dowd and loving mother of Nuala, Jimmy, Billy, Godfrey and Sheelagh. Removal today, Saturday 4th to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Marian Sharkey (née Conroy), Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim

Marian Sharkey nee Conroy, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, February 2nd (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Andrew, Jacinta (Jessi) and Tommy, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Maura, partners Monica and Billy, grandchildren Luke, Ellie, Enda, Adam and Gerry, sisters Nuala (Tullamore), Olivia (Longford), Rosie (Kilglass), brother Mark (Rooskey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today Saturday 4th at 10.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. (Donation box in Church).

Joe Donoghue, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his devoted family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Baby) (nee Creighton). Ex Killina Ceile Band and Raheen Pipe Band. Removal on Saturday 4th to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.



