Leitrim deaths - February 5, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Philomena McKeon (née Lynch) Kinnagrelly, Collooney, Sligo / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Formerly of Edergole, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at The Northwest Hospice. Funeral Mass today Sunday 5th at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Nathy's Cemetery. Collooney. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice Sligo.

Bridgie Canning (née McGovern), Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Bernie Canning and her sister Margaret Mitchell. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Mary Conefrey (Aughavas), Tanya (London) and Fionnuala (Paris), grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandson, sons-in-law, and a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass today Sunday 5th at St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 2pm followed by cremation to Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 4.30pm.

Martin McKeon, Drogheda, Louth / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda, from 4 - 6 pm on Sunday 5th. Removal on Monday morning 6th at 10.30 am, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery.

Kathleen Heron, 3 St Patrick’s Terrace, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Reposing today Sunday 5th from 12 noon until 10pm. House private at all other times. Remains arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Belleek, for 11am funeral Mass on Monday 6th, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen or to Marie Curie Nursing c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Please use car park at St Patrick’s Church when attending wake.

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely) Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 8th from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 9th in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.





