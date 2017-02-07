Deaths in Leitrim - February 7, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa (Tessie) Faughnan, Rosduan, Mohill, Leitrim



Teresa (Tessie) (Rosduan, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) - Feb. 5, 2017 (peacefully), in her 91st year, at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, predeceased by her husband Stephen, dearly loved mother of Mary, John, Joan and Noel; deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson Cailum, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the nursing home chapel to, Tuesdday, from 5 o'c. until 6.30 o'c. with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c. with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Cecil Humphreys, Lurga, Mohill, Leitrim



Cecil - Feb. 6, 2017 (Lurga, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) (peacefully), surrounded by his family at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, dear husband of Jean and loving father of Ivor, Nigel and Roy; deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Teresa and granddaughter Aileen, sisters Ethel and Doreen, relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Chapel today, Tuesday, from 5 o'c. until 7.30 o'c. Funeral Service on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill, at 2 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 8th from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 9th in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.