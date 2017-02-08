Deaths in Leitrim - February 8, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa (Tessie) Faughnan, Rosduan, Mohill, Leitrim

Teresa (Tessie) (Rosduan, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) - Feb. 5, 2017 (peacefully), in her 91st year, at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, predeceased by her husband Stephen, dearly loved mother of Mary, John, Joan and Noel; deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson Cailum, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c. at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Cecil Humphreys, Lurga, Mohill, Leitrim

Cecil - Feb. 6, 2017 (Lurga, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) (peacefully), surrounded by his family at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, dear husband of Jean and loving father of Ivor, Nigel and Roy; deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Teresa and granddaughter Aileen, sisters Ethel and Doreen, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill, at 2 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 8th from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 9th in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Patricia 'Pat' Hunt (née Clarke), Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Patricia ‘Pat’ Hunt, Ernehill, Belturbet , Co. Cavan and formerly Hunts Chemist, Main Street, Belturbet peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home Belturbet, 7th February. Predeceased by her husband Joe, deeply regretted by her loving sons Gerard, Brendan, John and Killian, her niece Ann and daughters-in-law Geraldine, Áine, Fidelma and Ann. Grandchildren David, Paul, Oisín, Meadhbh, Maria, Ciaran, Fionnuala and Shane. Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at her residence on Thursday 9th February from 2pm until 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumalee Cemetery. Family time at all other times please.