Deaths in Leitrim - February 9, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Una Agnes Hill, Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim



Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Removal today, Thursday, to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Denis Curran, Cloone, Leitrim / Clondalkin, Dublin / Annascaul, Kerry



The death has occured of Denis Curran, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Castleview Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and formerly of Annascaul, Co. Kerry, Tuesday 7th of February, 2017, peacefully at the residence of his daughter, Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Maureen Cooke (Cloone), his son Dennis (Dublin), son-in-law; Gus, brother; Peter Curran (Annascaul) sister; Bridie McElligott (Tralee), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren; Mark and Laura Curran, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke in Cloone on Thursday (9th February) from 3.00pm to 9.00pm with remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloone New Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Bridget Flynn (née Flynn) Drumcara, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully in her 99th year. Beloved mother of Mary (Donohoe), Brendan, Tommy, Margaret, Breege (Hearty) and Mona (McKenna). Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son Tommy’s residence at Corlough, Foxfield from 12 noon until 5pm, today, Thursday. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield arriving at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 9th in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Patricia 'Pat' Hunt (née Clarke), Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Patricia ‘Pat’ Hunt, Ernehill, Belturbet , Co. Cavan and formerly Hunts Chemist, Main Street, Belturbet peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home Belturbet, 7th February. Predeceased by her husband Joe, deeply regretted by her loving sons Gerard, Brendan, John and Killian, her niece Ann and daughters-in-law Geraldine, Áine, Fidelma and Ann. Grandchildren David, Paul, Oisín, Meadhbh, Maria, Ciaran, Fionnuala and Shane. Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at her residence on Thursday 9th February from 2pm until 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumalee Cemetery. Family time at all other times please.