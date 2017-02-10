Deaths in Leitrim - February 10, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Jim Pat Ward, Cattan, Mohill, Leitrim

London, England and late of Cattan, Mohill. Died in Mayday University Hospital, Croydon, London. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Willie, (Cattan), Mike (England), sister Anna May Lynch, (Inniskeen, Monaghan) sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Cavan on Saturday morning from 10.30am to 11.30am with removal to St Joseph's Church, Cornageeha, Co. Leitrim arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Elizabeth McKeon (née McLoughlin), Drumlea, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully at her daughter Rose's residence Cortoon, Corlough in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Rose Moore (Corlough), Mary Ellen Waters (London), Elizabeth Breen (Beaufort) and Margaret O'Driscoll (Portmagee), sister and sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Rose Moore's residence until removal this evening Friday to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by burial in Drumlea Old Cemetery. House private please.

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Basingstoke England. Son of the late James and Mary Murphy and brother of the late James. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary, John, Katie, Ellie, Frances, Tommie, Bridge, Rose, Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive on Monday at 7pm to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar (via Mill Road). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.