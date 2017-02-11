Deaths in Leitrim - February 11, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Connolly, Monien, Kinlough, Leitrim



Sean Connolly, Monien, Kinlough Co Leitrim. February 10th 2017, peacefully in the special care of Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Donal, Cathriona, Matt, Breege and Cora. Sadly missed by his eight grandchildren, sons in law, Gearoid and Damien, sisters Una and Margaret, brother Rory, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Remains reposing at his late residence today, Saturday, from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough with burial afterwards to St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family time on Sunday please

Jim Pat Ward, Cattan, Mohill, Leitrim

London, England and late of Cattan, Mohill. Died in Mayday University Hospital, Croydon, London. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Willie, (Cattan), Mike (England), sister Anna May Lynch, (Inniskeen, Monaghan) sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Cavan on Saturday morning from 10.30am to 11.30am with removal to St Joseph's Church, Cornageeha, Co. Leitrim arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Elizabeth McKeon (née McLoughlin), Drumlea, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully at her daughter Rose's residence Cortoon, Corlough in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Rose Moore (Corlough), Mary Ellen Waters (London), Elizabeth Breen (Beaufort) and Margaret O'Driscoll (Portmagee), sister and sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by burial in Drumlea Old Cemetery. House private please.

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Basingstoke England. Son of the late James and Mary Murphy and brother of the late James. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary, John, Katie, Ellie, Frances, Tommie, Bridge, Rose, Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive on Monday at 7pm to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar (via Mill Road). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.