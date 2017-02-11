Deaths in Leitrim - February 11, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Cecil Dolan, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Kerry / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



DOLAN, Cecil, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on 10th February 2017, peacefully. Beloved husband of Sheila and dear father of Mark, Patrick, Ann, Michael and Carl. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, sisters Joyce & Audrey, daughters-in-law Cliodna, Sue & Vanessa, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm with removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please.

Sean Connolly, Monien, Kinlough, Leitrim

Sean Connolly, Monien, Kinlough Co Leitrim. February 10th 2017, peacefully in the special care of Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Donal, Cathriona, Matt, Breege and Cora. Sadly missed by his eight grandchildren, sons in law, Gearoid and Damien, sisters Una and Margaret, brother Rory, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Remains reposing at his late residence today, Saturday, from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough with burial afterwards to St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family time on Sunday please

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Basingstoke England. Son of the late James and Mary Murphy and brother of the late James. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary, John, Katie, Ellie, Frances, Tommie, Bridge, Rose, Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive on Monday at 7pm to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar (via Mill Road). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.