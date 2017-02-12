Deaths in Leitrim - February 12, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas Francis (Sonnie) Clinton, Tullycooley, Dromahair, Leitrim



Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, this evening, Sunday, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, with prayers followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Killavoggy, Dromahair, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am and burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, Cavan. Predeceased by her brothers Farrell and Sean. Sadly missed by her sisters Ena, Dodds (England), Mary Byrne, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and brother Seamus Molloy. Her remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, with burial afterward in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim to arrive at 1 o' clock approximately.

Cecil Dolan, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Kerry / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

DOLAN, Cecil, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on 10th February 2017, peacefully. Beloved husband of Sheila and dear father of Mark, Patrick, Ann, Michael and Carl. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, sisters Joyce & Audrey, daughters-in-law Cliodna, Sue & Vanessa, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm with removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please.

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Basingstoke England. Son of the late James and Mary Murphy and brother of the late James. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary, John, Katie, Ellie, Frances, Tommie, Bridge, Rose, Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive on Monday at 7pm to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar (via Mill Road). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.