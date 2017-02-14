Leitrim Deaths - Tuesday, February 14

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas Maguire, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo / Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Maguire, Cloyspara, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo and formerly of Aughavanney, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, unexpectedly, on Sunday, 12th February, 2017, at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Derek, Karen, Allison, Gemma, Keith, Paul and Thomas Graham and grandfather to Chloe, Juliette and Eva. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, Chris and Marcus, daughters-in-law, Fiona, Ciara and Kelly. His devoted brother Ben and sister Mary McLoughlin (Blacklion), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Molaise's Church, Cliffoney arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the dedicated staff of I.C.U. Sligo University Hospital c/o McGloin Undertakers.

Luke Flynn, Ballyfeeney, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon

Luke Flynn, Ballyfeeney, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon on Sunday, February 12th 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Innis Ree nursing home, Ballyleague, in his 102nd year, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken son and daughters, Vera (Irwin), Phil (McGowan), Frank, Geraldine (Flynn), Helena (King), Bríd (Connellan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace Reposing at the residence of his daughter Bríd and son-in-law Pat Connellan, Ballyfeeney on Tuesday February 14th from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Wednesday 15th in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass with burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Innis Ree Nursing home C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. (Please note a shuttle bus service will be in operation on Tuesday from Ballyfeeney National School).

Josephine Duffy, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Josephine Duffy (nee Devaney), Drumlish, Co Longford and Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath, on Sunday, February 12, 2017, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Mullingar in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Philip and dear mother of the late Mary Raven (England) - recently deceased. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Helen (Gilling), Ann (Scally) and Philip, her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home Mullingar on Tuesday from 4 o’c to 6 o’c followed by Removal to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill arriving at 7 o’c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Columcille’s Cemetery, Aughnacliffe.

Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Sunday, February 12th 2017, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Jo, sons Gerard and Oliver, daughter in law Fiona, grandchildren Dylan, Machaela and Kasey, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass at 12 noon today Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by interment in Gortletteragh Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. House Private Please.

Cecil Dolan, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Co. Kerry / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Cecil Dolan, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on 10th February 2017, peacefully. Beloved husband of Sheila and dear father of Mark, Patrick, Ann, Michael and Carl. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, sisters Joyce & Audrey, daughters-in-law Cliodna, Sue & Vanessa, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass today Tuesday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please.

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan and late of Basingstoke, England. Son of the late James and Mary Murphy and brother of the late James. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary, John, Katie, Ellie, Frances, Tommie, Bridge, Rose, Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar today Tuesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.