Leitrim Deaths - Friday, February 17

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe Regan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



Joseph (Joe) Regan, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Thursday, 16th February 2017, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital in the presence of his loving daughters. Pre-deceased and reunited with his late wife Julia after 25 years and his sister Peggy Keane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Jacqui Gibbons (Drumshanbo), Joan Regan Rodtmann (Carrick-on-Shannon), grandchildren Oisin, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Liam, Eimear and Hannah, sons-in-law Bart and Thorsten, brother Charlie (Carrick-on-Shannon), sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home today, Friday, from 3 o'clock until 7 o'clock and on Saturday from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 6 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty (née Travers) Bundoran, Co Donegal / Co Dublin

Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, (nee Travers) Dublin and formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal, February 14, 2017, peacefully in her 106th year in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Beloved wife of the late John Carty, deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, staff and residents of the nursing home and friends. Reposing at the Nursing Home today Friday (February 17) from 5.15pm with removal from there at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Tommy Little, Drumacon, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Tommy Little, Drumacon, Belturbet, Co Cavan, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary (England), brother John Joe (England), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet on Saturday evening from 5.30pm until evening prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for Funeral Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McCarrick, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCarrick (née Conlon), St Brigid's Place, Sligo Town, formerly of Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at Galway University Hospital on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her sister Bridget McConnell (Ballintogher), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Mass of the Resurrection in St Anne's Church, Sligo this morning, Friday, at 11am with burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards. House private please.



Matt McAuley, Drumlish, Co Longford and Liberty House, Co Dublin



The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) McAuley, Drumlish, Co. Longford and late of Liberty House, Dublin on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bridget and father of the late Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons and daughters Susan, Bernie, Anne, Janet, Mary, Jimmy and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street on Friday, February 17, with prayers at 4.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott St arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Colmcille’s Cemetery, Swords.

Nora Feehily (née Murray), Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

Nora Feehily, Nee Murray,Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, February 14, 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Mary (Gannon), son Gerry, son-in-law John, twin sister Mary (Comack), brother John Joe, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Whitehall, on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Bumlin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient comfort fund Innis Ree Nursing Home C/O Tully's Funeral Directors , Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin / Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin and formerly Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sarah and very much loved dad of Pat, Paul, Harry, Gabriel, Suzanne, Deirdre, Kathleen, Siobhan and Martha. He will be greatly missed by his family, his 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Eva, brother-in-law John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Saturday morning, February 18, to the Church of Mary Immaculate (Oblates), Inchicore, arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.