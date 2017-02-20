Deaths in Leitrim - February 20, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

John Charlie Bohan, Drumhalla, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occured of John Charlie Bohan of Drumhalla, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Monday 20th February, 2017 peacefully at Ballinamore Nursing Home Unit. Predeceased by his brother Frank (Longford) and his sister Phyllis (USA). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Maisie son; Joseph, daughter-in-law; Catriona, granchildren; Michael, Claire, Orla, Joseph and Sean, sister; Mona Cafferty (Gorvagh), relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at the residence of his son Joseph, Edergole, Cloone on Monday from 6.00pm to 10.00pm and on Tuesday from 12.00pm to 4.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on Tuesday at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desured, to The Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 4.00pm on Tuesday evening please.

Miceál Dolan, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Miceál Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sandra (nee Beglane), son Micheal, daughter-in-law Barbara, sister, brothers, uncles and aunts, relatives and friends. Remains reposing in Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday evening from 6pm to 8 pm. Funeral will arrive to Saint Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, Co. Sligo. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Edward Harrington, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Edward Harrington, Grangemore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, February 18th, 2017, peacefully, in his 98th year, in the loving care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Harrington and loving father to Oliver (Meath), Donal (Laois), Noel, Aidan and Francis (Roscommon); sadly missed by his daughter-in-laws, his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother (Terence), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday, February 20 from 3pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving at 8.30pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass at 1pm Tuesday, February 21 with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Lorcan Murray, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Lorcan Murray, Forest View, Boyle, suddenly, on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Sadly missed by heartbroken parents Tom and Kathleen, brothers Jonathan and Damien, sister-in-law Olivia, cherished godson Jack, aunt Annette U.S.A (and the late Irene, Boyle), cousins and extended family. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday evening 4pm until 6pm arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only. May his gentle soul rest in peace

Frank McGovern, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow / Killargue, Co. Leitrim

Frank McGovern, Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town and formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim (Retired An Garda Siochana), suddenly, on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, daughter Yvonne, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law Mikie and Oliver, son-in-law Francois, grandchildren Cara and Dylan, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Frank will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday evening with removal Wednesday morning at 9.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening (February 23) from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon (February 24) at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Donohoe, Dromard, Moyne, Longford

Peacefully in the gentle care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Beloved husband of the late Christina, loving father of Breege, John, Phonsie, Patricia and Peter. Cherished grandad of Caoimhe, Fergal, Shane, Edel and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his family, his daughters-in-law, Colette, Elizabeth and Martina, his son-in-law Paul, his sisters Margaret (Keegan) and Veronica (Prunty), his brother Fr. Peter (U.S.A.), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home this evening, Monday, from 6pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 10am to 4pm (House private from 4pm onwards). Removal to St Mary's Church, Legga arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Mary Cummins (née Bruen), Ballinteer, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon

February 18th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. Mary; dearly beloved wife of Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Judy and Geraldine, sons-in-law Declan and Jim, grandchildren Stephen, Carl, Holly and Daniel, brother Patrick, sisters Teresa, Margaret and Anne and all her relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday evening from her home to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer Avenue, arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.