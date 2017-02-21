Leitrim deaths - February 21, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

John Charlie Bohan, Drumhalla, Cloone, Leitrim

Monday, February 20, 2017 peacefully at Ballinamore Nursing Home Unit. Predeceased by his brother Frank (Longford) and his sister Phyllis (USA). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, Maisie; son, Joseph; daughter-in-law, Catriona; granchildren, Michael, Claire, Orla, Joseph and Sean; sister, Mona Cafferty (Gorvagh), relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone this evening at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desured, to The Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 4pm today please.

Edward Harrington, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Edward Harrington, Grangemore, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, peacefully, in his 98th year, in the loving care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Harrington and loving father to Oliver (Meath), Donal (Laois), Noel, Aidan and Francis (Roscommon); sadly missed by his daughter-in-laws, his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother (Terence), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 1pm with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Frank McGovern, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow / Killargue, Co. Leitrim

Frank McGovern, Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town and formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim (Retired An Garda Siochana), suddenly, on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, daughter Yvonne, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law Mikie and Oliver, son-in-law Francois, grandchildren Cara and Dylan, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Frank will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town from 5pm to 8pm this evening, Tuesday with removal Wednesday morning at 9.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening (February 23) from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon (February 24) at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Donohoe, Dromard, Moyne, Longford

Peacefully in the gentle care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Beloved husband of the late Christina, loving father of Breege, John, Phonsie, Patricia and Peter. Cherished grandad of Caoimhe, Fergal, Shane, Edel and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his family, his daughters-in-law, Colette, Elizabeth and Martina, his son-in-law Paul, his sisters Margaret (Keegan) and Veronica (Prunty), his brother Fr. Peter (U.S.A.), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Mary's Church, Legga arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Mary Cummins (née Bruen), Ballinteer, Dublin / Keadue, Roscommon

February 18, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. Mary; dearly beloved wife of Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Judy and Geraldine, sons-in-law Declan and Jim, grandchildren Stephen, Carl, Holly and Daniel, brother Patrick, sisters Teresa, Margaret and Anne and all her relatives and friends. Removal today, Tuesday evening from her home to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer Avenue, arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.