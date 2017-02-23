Leitrim deaths - February 23, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Michael Carty, Grangebeg, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Michael Carty, Retired Principal St. Joseph's Boys National School, Boyle. Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo. Sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee Gilchrist) son Fergal and partner Sue, daughter Mary, grandchildren June and Wren, brother Tom, sister Betty, sister in-law Phil, nephews Aidan and Gerard, extended family and neighbours. Reposing at his home Thursday February 23, 3pm until 6pm arriving St.Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

Elizabeth Kelly (née O'Hara), Killamaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Kelly, (née O' Hara) Elizabeth "Liz", Killamaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 (peacefully) in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother's Michael and J.P. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Kevin, and sisters Annie, Bridie,and Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 1pm to 5pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maura Conaty (née Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Maura Conaty (nee Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Wednesday February 22, 2017, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo, predeceased by her father James and brother Padraig, very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tom, sons Paul, David and Stephen, daughter Aisling, mother Ann, sister Aine, brother Liam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday from 1pm. Family time on Friday morning please. Removal to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Mohill on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to SHOUT or North West Hospice c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening (February 23) from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon (February 24) at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Harry Knott, (Westaid) Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Harry Knott, (Westaid), Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at University Hosptial Galway surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his cherished granddaughter Zoe. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, children Katherine, Caroline, and David, their partners, his grandchildren Isobel, Eoghan, Amy, brother and sister, relatives and friends. Also his beloved dogs Tiny, Sally, Lucky and Rosie who gave him great joy. Reposing at his home from 3-5pm today. House private thereafter. Removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium for service at 2pm on Friday 24th. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Zoe's Pay It Forward Page https://www.gofundme.com/zoes-fund

