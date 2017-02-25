Leitrim deaths - February 25, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Mary Ryan (née McGagh), Friars Walk, Dunmore, Galway / Milltown, Co Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim



Mary Ryan, nee McGagh, Friars Walk, Dunmore and formerly Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Cloonagh Milltown, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her son Dermot, daughter Gail, brothers John and Tommie, sister Bridie, grandchildren Ailbhe and Sadhbh,Brother in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home Dunmore, this Sunday from 4pm, with removal at 6pm to the Church of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12pm, with burial afterward in Addergoole Cemetery.

Bridie Connolly (née Quinn), Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Wife of the late Tommy. Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by her children Moya (Dublin),Anne.Rosaleen (Canada). Nuala. P.J. Michael. Sean, Geraldine and Patricia. her sister Anna Whelan, also missed by her sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces , nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal from her residence today, Saturday, February 25 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7pm. Funeral on Sunday at 10am followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery. Due to retricted access and parking the residence is private to family and close neighbours.

Philomena Hunt (née Mc Gowan), Boyle, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Doocastle Co. Mayo and Crossna, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Oncology Unit. Beloved daughter of the late Mick and Bridie Mc Gowan, Crossna and sister of the late Teresa and Maureen. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband John, son Trevor, daughter Olivia, sisters Imelda, Rose and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. “May she rest in peace” Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Saturday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday afternoon at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to “S.H.O.U.T.” Sligo University Hospital. House strictly private please.

May they rest in peace.



