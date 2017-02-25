Leitrim deaths - February 25, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Bernie McGovern, Aughnacreevy, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Bernie McGovern, Aughnacreevy, Killashandra, Co Cavan and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Peacefully at her residence. Recently predeceased by her brother Paddy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Chrissie, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Pauline, her brothers Francis and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence from 5pm to 10pm this evening and again tomorrow from 2pm until 10pm house private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Dallan's Church, Kildallan for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballyconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore or any family member.

Teresa Leonard, Garrison, Fermanagh / Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh



Reposing at the residence of her son, Johnny and daughter-in-law Fiona, 76 Swanlibar Rd, Derrygiff, Enniskillen, from 12 noon until 9pm today, Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday. House private on Monday morning. Remains will arrive in St. Michael's Church, Enniskillen, on Monday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Mary Ryan (née McGagh), Friars Walk, Dunmore, Galway / Milltown, Co Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim

Mary Ryan, nee McGagh, Friars Walk, Dunmore and formerly Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Cloonagh Milltown, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her son Dermot, daughter Gail, brothers John and Tommie, sister Bridie, grandchildren Ailbhe and Sadhbh,Brother in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home Dunmore, this Sunday from 4pm, with removal at 6pm to the Church of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12pm, with burial afterward in Addergoole Cemetery.

Bridie Connolly (née Quinn), Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Wife of the late Tommy. Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by her children Moya (Dublin),Anne.Rosaleen (Canada). Nuala. P.J. Michael. Sean, Geraldine and Patricia. her sister Anna Whelan, also missed by her sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces , nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal from her residence today, Saturday, February 25 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7pm. Funeral on Sunday at 10am followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery. Due to retricted access and parking the residence is private to family and close neighbours.

Philomena Hunt (née Mc Gowan), Boyle, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Doocastle Co. Mayo and Crossna, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Oncology Unit. Beloved daughter of the late Mick and Bridie Mc Gowan, Crossna and sister of the late Teresa and Maureen. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband John, son Trevor, daughter Olivia, sisters Imelda, Rose and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. “May she rest in peace” Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Saturday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday afternoon at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to “S.H.O.U.T.” Sligo University Hospital. House strictly private please.

May they rest in peace.

