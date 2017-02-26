Leitrim deaths - February 26, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Bernie McGovern, Aughnacreevy, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Bernie McGovern, Aughnacreevy, Killashandra, Co Cavan and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Peacefully at her residence. Recently predeceased by her brother Paddy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Chrissie, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Pauline, her brothers Francis and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence from from 2pm until 10pm house private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Dallan's Church, Kildallan for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballyconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore or any family member.

Teresa Leonard, Garrison, Fermanagh / Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Reposing at the residence of her son, Johnny and daughter-in-law Fiona, 76 Swanlibar Rd, Derrygiff, Enniskillen, from 12 noon until 9pm today Sunday. House private on Monday morning. Remains will arrive in St. Michael's Church, Enniskillen, on Monday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Mary Ryan (née McGagh), Friars Walk, Dunmore, Galway / Milltown, Co Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim

Mary Ryan, nee McGagh, Friars Walk, Dunmore and formerly Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Cloonagh Milltown, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her son Dermot, daughter Gail, brothers John and Tommie, sister Bridie, grandchildren Ailbhe and Sadhbh,Brother in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home Dunmore, this Sunday from 4pm, with removal at 6pm to the Church of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12pm, with burial afterward in Addergoole Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.