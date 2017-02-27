Leitrim deaths - February 27, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Bernie McGovern, Aughnacreevy, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Bernie McGovern, Aughnacreevy, Killashandra, Co Cavan and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Peacefully at her residence. Removal on this morning, February 27 to arrive at St Dallan's Church, Kildallan for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballyconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore or any family member.

Teresa Leonard, Garrison, Fermanagh / Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

House private on this morning, February 27. Remains will arrive in St. Michael's Church, Enniskillen, on Monday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Mary Ryan (née McGagh), Friars Walk, Dunmore, Galway / Milltown, Co Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim

Mary Ryan, nee McGagh, Friars Walk, Dunmore and formerly Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Cloonagh Milltown, Co. Galway. Funeral Mass today, February 27 at 12pm, with burial afterward in Addergoole Cemetery.

Sarah Kathleen McGorty, Fassagh, Belleek, Co Fermanagh



At the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Funeral arrangements later. House private please. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.



Agnes Maguire, Cornagun, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh



Funeral Mass today, Monday February 27 at 11am in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley,with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at his residence. Loving Father of Pakie, Philip and Martin. Sadly missed and Lovingly remembered by his sons, daughter-in-laws Susan, Catherine and Claire, his sister Bernadette (USA), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 10pm this evening February 27 and again Tuesday 28th from 10am to 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal Tuesday evening to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo please.

John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Dowra, Co Leitrim



The peaceful death has occured at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Shass, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel; daughters Ann & Carmel; son John Joe; sons in law Tomás and Roger; brothers James, Michael and Francis; sisters Annie, Bridget, Kathleen and Agnes; grand daughters Aine, Niamh, Macey and Ella; grandsons Michéal, T.J., Monty, Déaglán, Austen and Heston; godson Daniel; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Ann Flanagan Fallon and Tomás Fallon, Annaghgerry, Drumkeerin from 5 -10pm on Monday February 27 and from 12-4pm on Tuesday, February 28 followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Shuttle bus will be in operation from Drumkeerin GAA Grounds. All access to funeral house via GAA Grounds, please.

May they rest in peace.