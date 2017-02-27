Leitrim deaths - February 27, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Sarah Kathleen McGorty, Fassagh, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

At the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Reposing at the residence of her nephew, Martin McGorty, Carran West, Garrison, today manday 27th from 4pm with removal on Tuesday 28th at 10.15am to arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at his residence. Loving Father of Pakie, Philip and Martin. Sadly missed and Lovingly remembered by his sons, daughter-in-laws Susan, Catherine and Claire, his sister Bernadette (USA), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 10pm this evening February 27 and again Tuesday 28th from 10am to 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal Tuesday evening to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo please.

John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Dowra, Co Leitrim

The peaceful death has occured at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Shass, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel; daughters Ann & Carmel; son John Joe; sons in law Tomás and Roger; brothers James, Michael and Francis; sisters Annie, Bridget, Kathleen and Agnes; grand daughters Aine, Niamh, Macey and Ella; grandsons Michéal, T.J., Monty, Déaglán, Austen and Heston; godson Daniel; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Ann Flanagan Fallon and Tomás Fallon, Annaghgerry, Drumkeerin from 5 -10pm on Monday February 27 and from 12-4pm on Tuesday, February 28 followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Shuttle bus will be in operation from Drumkeerin GAA Grounds. All access to funeral house via GAA Grounds, please.

May they rest in peace.