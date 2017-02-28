Leitrim deaths - February 28, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Sarah Kathleen McGorty, Fassagh, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

At the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Reposing at the residence of her nephew, Martin McGorty, Carran West, Garrison, today manday 27th from 4pm with removal on Tuesday 28th at 10.15am to arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at his residence. Loving Father of Pakie, Philip and Martin. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday 28th from 10am to 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal Tuesday evening to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo please.

John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Dowra, Co Leitrim

The peaceful death has occured at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Shass, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Ann Flanagan Fallon and Tomás Fallon, Annaghgerry, Drumkeerin from 12-4pm on Tuesday, February 28 followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Shuttle bus will be in operation from Drumkeerin GAA Grounds. All access to funeral house via GAA Grounds, please.

Margaret (Peggy) Reilly (née Hackett), Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Margaret Reilly died February 27th peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Arus Carolan, Mohill, predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard, dearest mother of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Nóirín and Martina, sons-in-law Aidan, Gerry & Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Marie’s residence, Keelagh, today Tuesday 28th from 6-9pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Wednesday, March 1 arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 2nd at 12pm with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. House private on Wednesday.

PJ (Patrick Joseph) Bohan, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sisters Philomena and Mary, brothers Michael and Phillip, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm this evening, Tuesday 28th. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 1. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.