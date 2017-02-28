Leitrim deaths - February 28, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at his residence. Loving Father of Pakie, Philip and Martin. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday 28th from 10am to 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal Tuesday evening to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo please.

John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Dowra, Co Leitrim

The peaceful death has occured at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Shass, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 6pm this evening, Tuesday 28th. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Shuttle bus will be in operation from Drumkeerin GAA Grounds. All access to funeral house via GAA Grounds, please.

Margaret (Peggy) Reilly (née Hackett), Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Margaret Reilly died February 27th peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Arus Carolan, Mohill, predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard, dearest mother of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Nóirín and Martina, sons-in-law Aidan, Gerry & Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Marie’s residence, Keelagh, today Tuesday 28th from 6-9pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Wednesday, March 1 arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 2nd at 12pm with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. House private on Wednesday.

PJ (Patrick Joseph) Bohan, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sisters Philomena and Mary, brothers Michael and Phillip, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm this evening, Tuesday 28th. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 1. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery.

Pat McGovern, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan



Pat McGovern, Chatteris, Cambridge and formerly Gub Cottage, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in Chatteris, Cambridge on Friday 17th February 2017. Deeply missed by his loving wife Linda, daughter Katie, son Michael, brothers Hugh, England, Francie, Leitrim Village, Joe, Blacklion, sisters Mary, Blacklion, Marian, Blacklion and Kathleen Emmo, Blacklion, extended family and friends. Memorial Mass at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Chatteris on Friday, March 3 at 3.30pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 5 for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Florence Moran, Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon



Suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her sister Nan, sister-in-law Nora, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening, March 1 from 7-9pm. Removal on Thursday morning, March 2 to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.