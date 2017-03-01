Leitrim deaths - March 1, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at his residence. Loving Father of Pakie, Philip and Martin. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday 28th from 10am to 5pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass today Wednesday, March 1 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo please.

John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Dowra, Co Leitrim

The peaceful death has occured at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of John Joe Flanagan, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Shass, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Shuttle bus will be in operation from Drumkeerin GAA Grounds. All access to funeral house via GAA Grounds, please.

Margaret (Peggy) Reilly (née Hackett), Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Margaret Reilly died February 27th peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Arus Carolan, Mohill, predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard, dearest mother of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Nóirín and Martina, sons-in-law Aidan, Gerry & Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Wednesday, March 1 arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 2nd at 12pm with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. House private on Wednesday.

PJ (Patrick Joseph) Bohan, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sisters Philomena and Mary, brothers Michael and Phillip, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 1 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery.

Pat McGovern, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Pat McGovern, Chatteris, Cambridge and formerly Gub Cottage, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in Chatteris, Cambridge on Friday 17th February 2017. Deeply missed by his loving wife Linda, daughter Katie, son Michael, brothers Hugh, England, Francie, Leitrim Village, Joe, Blacklion, sisters Mary, Blacklion, Marian, Blacklion and Kathleen Emmo, Blacklion, extended family and friends. Memorial Mass at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Chatteris on Friday, March 3 at 3.30pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 5 for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Florence Moran, Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her sister Nan, sister-in-law Nora, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening, March 1 from 7-9pm. Removal on Thursday morning, March 2 to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.

Tommy Kellegher, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim



Tommy Kellegher died in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his brother Liam, sisters Peggy McHugh (Longford) and Mary Nolan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Reposing in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May they rest in peace.